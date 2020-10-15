The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said more information on the fatal shooting of a man on Lawrence County 549 on Wednesday could be released as early as this afternoon.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said his department was asked to assist Trinity Police with a burglary call about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sandlin said the victim had a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Sandlin said the Sheriff’s Office questioned a male resident at the home and he was cooperating with authorities.
Lawrence County 549 runs south of Old Alabama 24, just inside the Lawrence County line.
