MOULTON — Authorities continue to search for a Lawrence County Jail escapee who climbed a security fence in the early morning darkness on Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A second inmate was apprehended, the sheriff’s department said.
Escapee John Allen York, 28, is 5-foot-11, weighs about 120 pounds, has numerous tattoos on his face and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. According to court records, his last known address is 62 W. First St. Falkville.
The Alabama Department of Corrections has dispatched tracking dogs to assist in the search.
York was jailed on six felony drug and property charges Sept. 23. Charges include possession of controlled substance, reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree theft and third-degree theft. Court records show York has been charged with more than 35 crimes since 2008 and served prison time in 2011 related to burglary charges.
Lawrence County investigators are following up on leads and will release more information as the case develops, the sheriff’s department said.
An internal investigation is being conducted to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on York to call 256-974-9291.
