MOULTON — Relying on an increase in sales tax collections and more money from the state, the Lawrence County Board of Education on Thursday passed a fiscal 2021 general fund budget projecting $1.52 million more revenue than the fiscal 2020 budget, the system’s chief financial officer said.
Suzy Berryman said the $41.5 million in revenue includes a projected $6.71 million carryover, which includes the state-required one-month reserve of about $3.2 million. She called the budget the best she’s seen in her six years with the district.
She said she built into the budget maximum expenditures and minimum revenues to come up with a $524,255 deficit, but she’s not worried. Local sales tax collections were up 11.86% or $4.45 million through July 31 and she anticipates $5.22 million to be collected by Sept. 30, the last day of the fiscal year. In 2019, $4.76 million in local sales tax was collected.
She said she only budgeted a 3% increase in collections because of uncertainties related to COVID-19 and conservative planning.
“Because of the virus, more people are staying at home and buying local,” she said. “That’s great for the schools. I’m being conservative with our figures because nobody knows what might happen with (the coronavirus).”
She said the state foundation money also is up $400,000.
Additionally, state and federal financial aid tied to the pandemic is helping fund the system.
Berryman said teacher salaries are projected at $22.6 million or 53.2% of the general fund expenditures, up $9,991 from this year.
She said the state, which is paying for 264.22 teacher units, is cutting funding for 0.23 of a unit. “That number is better than the 4.9 units that were cut last year,” she said.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he is confident more teacher funding will start coming back next year.
“Presently, our enrollment numbers are up about 30 kids. In years past, we were down 60 to 80 students,” he said, listing total enrollment at about 4,600. “If that number holds, we could see state funding for teachers here go up a couple of units next year.”
He said it will be the first time in about 20 years school enrollment in the county was up.
The school system has budgeted $160,000 for four full-time and two part-time school resource officers through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith said if money were available he would like to add classrooms, replace roofs and add awnings at some facilities on the district’s 14 campuses.
Smith said the board might amend the budget during fiscal 2021 to finance capital improvement projects to replace the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary School and improve athletic facilities at all four high schools.
