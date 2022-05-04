MOULTON — At the urging of more than 50 East Lawrence students and parents, the Lawrence County Board of Education took no action Monday night on the superintendent's proposal to terminate a popular teacher and coach at the high school.
Football offensive and defensive line coach and social science teacher Justin Duke, who is non-tenured, was one of three East Lawrence High teachers on the board's regular meeting agenda to be terminated effective May 27, the last day of the school year. However, after a three-minute plea from Chasity Helms, who spoke on behalf of the Duke supporters, the board removed Duke’s name from the termination list.
“With the community support tonight, the board members felt they needed more time to make that decision, and it never came to a vote,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said after the meeting.
That doesn’t mean Duke’s name will not be on the termination list at the board’s next regular scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. May 19.
Helms cited Duke’s positive influence as a strong male role model for students at the school, noting that many Lawrence County students are being raised by single mothers.
“The majority of these students do not have a positive male influence in their lives,” Helms said. “Coach Duke as he came in to East Lawrence, morale was low, student morals were low. Coach Duke has held them accountable on the field, in the classroom and outside of that. He checked on these kids to make sure they had food when COVID hit. He made sure they were getting their schoolwork done. He made sure on and off the field and court they were held to a higher standard."
She called on the board to "allow him to continue what he has started and continue what is going on at East Lawrence to make a more positive change.”
She said Duke was in the Army National Guard from 2008 to 2021, including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2013 and 2014.
“I don’t know of a better role model for these kids, especially the boys,” she said.
Duke did not attend the meeting and was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
R.A. Hubbard is closing at the end of the school year and some of its students will attend East Lawrence High. Helms said the high percentage of low-income students at R.A. Hubbard make it especially important to retain Duke as a role model.
District 5 board member Reta Waldrep after the meeting said she was encouraged by the support she saw for Duke.
“It looks like people are passionate about this teacher. Not all of them get this kind of support,” Waldrep said, adding “it’s a possibility” Duke’s name could be on the termination list on the May 19 agenda.
Smith declined to discuss the personnel issue.
District 1 school board member Christine Garner said she was impressed by the show of support Duke received.
“Prior to last night, I didn’t know much about (Duke),” Garner said. “It sounds like he is playing an important role in the community.”
Garner and former school board member Bobby Diggs, vice president of the Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP, said they expect the superintendent to place the tenured teachers from Hubbard into one of the three schools the Hubbard students will be attending — East Lawrence High, East Lawrence Middle and Hatton High.
“I favor those tenured teachers following the students,” Diggs said. He said he spoke to Hubbard teachers last week and they had not been advised where they will be placed next year. "I don't think that is very fair," he said.
In full-time certified personnel transactions Monday night, the board:
• Terminated the contracts of Emily Drain, East Lawrence High social science teacher; and Geri Lozada, East Lawrence High English teacher.
• Accepted the resignations of Juliana Markham, agriscience teacher at Hatton High; Tiffany Watkins, elementary teacher at Hatton Elementary; Anna Hanson, science teacher at Hatton High; Leah Norman, English teacher at R.A. Hubbard; and Whitney Miles, elementary teacher at Moulton Middle School.
• Amended the contract of Baylee Cross, elementary teacher at East Lawrence Elementary.
• Hired Katherine Woodall, elementary teacher at Hazlewood Elementary; and Jacob Hamilton, physical education teacher at Hazlewood Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.