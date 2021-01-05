MOULTON — Nominations for the annual Lawrence County Citizen of the Year award will be taken through Friday, according to Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce officials.
“We are looking for someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community, and county. A standout citizen — selfless, resilient, and servant focused. This award is a statement of pride and gratefulness to those special individuals who make all of ours easier to live, more enjoyable and memorable for years to come,” Chamber Director Craig Johnston said in the chamber’s weekly newsletter.
Nomination forms may be picked up at the Lawrence County chamber office at 15379 Alabama 24, Suite 4, in Moulton, or downloaded from the front page of the Lawrence County Chamber website at lawrencealabama.com.
