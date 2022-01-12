Deadline for the 2021 Citizen of the Year nominations for Lawrence County is 3 p.m. Friday.
Individuals or organizations can nominate any individual who made an impact in the county during the past year.
All nominations are submitted to the judging committee of 18 anonymous individuals who read each submission and vote for the top three winners, according to Chamber Director Craig Johnston. The winner will be announced at the chamber banquet Jan. 25 at Life Center Fellowship at 16335 Court St., Moulton.
Nominations for the award should be submitted at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 15379 Alabama 24 Suite 4 in Moulton. They also can be sent by fax to 256-974-2400 or emailed to craig.johnsonton@lawrencealabama.com.
