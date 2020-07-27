MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission Annex on Alabama 157 could reopen to the public by the end of this week after one employee in the office tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Commission Chairman Bobby Burch.
“We are trying to keep everyone safe and have closed the building to the public,” Burch said. “I’ve ordered the building deep-cleaned twice to make sure it is safe. We hope to have it reopened by the end of the week.”
The annex was closed late last week to the public, he said.
Burch said the courthouse on Market Street remains open.
Ten new positive coronavirus cases among Lawrence County residents were reported today by the Alabama Department of Public Health, bringing the county's total to 254. The daily average of new cases over the last week is 10. No Lawrence County residents have died of the disease, according to ADPH records.
