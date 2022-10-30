A dozen candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot could give the Lawrence County Commission a drastically new look with two of the five incumbents already heading off the commission and the other three all facing challengers.
Retired sheriff's deputy Amard Martin defeated District 1 incumbent Jesse Byrd in the May 24 Democratic primary and faces independent challenger David Coffey on Nov. 8. District 5 incumbent Sonia Hargrove, a Republican, opted not to seek a new term after being appointed to finish the term of her late husband Joey Hargrove, who was serving his third term when he was killed in a March 2021 motorcycle/car accident. Republican primary winner Nathan Kitchens will face independent Mark Clark in that race.
In a hotly contested District 4 race, GOP incumbent Bobby Burch is seeking his fourth term on the commission and is challenged by Democrat Marcus Echols and former commission member Randall LouAllen, an independent. Independent candidates Darrin Melson and Shaun D. Montgomery are seeking the District 3 seat now held by GOP incumbent Kyle Pankey, who is seeking his second term. In District 2, Norman Pool, seeking his third term, is facing independent Prentis Davis in the general election.
Most candidates see financial restraints, road repairs and attracting new industries as the pressing issues facing the 34,000 residents of Lawrence County.
County commissioners serve a four-year term that pays $25,303 per year.
District 4
In District 4, Burch, 57, of Moulton, said the present commission and county administrator have the county’s bottom line on solid financial footing, something that has eluded the county since International Paper closed its Courtland mill in March 2014.
“The utmost priority for a County Commission is to maintain a strong fiscal presence,” said Burch, the owner of the Burch Agency insurance company. “Fiscal stability improves our infrastructure, sharpens our services, attracts potential industries and improves our quality of life. Our audits and our budgets prove we have this.”
He said the commission’s monthly budget meetings with department heads have proved to be a key in “giving us ample time to create a sound game plan.”
“We have worked well together as a team even beyond district lines,” said Burch, who is married with two grown children. “We have continuously and unselfishly placed Lawrence County above our own district needs.”
Echols, 53, the vice chairman of the county’s Democratic executive committee, said he supports Lawrence County “going wet seven days a week” to generate needed tax money. Currently, the county is dry except for the municipalities of Moulton and Town Creek.
“I’m going to fight for and support addiction services so that we can treat our own in the county,” said Echols, who is retired from Alabama A&M University. He also plans to start an electronics and robotics scholarship with his own money to help defray fees at Lawrence County Career Tech Center.
He said he’ll be “a strong watchdog, advocate and mouthpiece” inside the commission so the people’s ideas will be heard. “I’m the only candidate in the race who has built a 20-year name and career out of speaking up for people seldom heard or respected,” he said.
LouAllen, 64, served on the County Commission from 1998 to 2006. He said the accomplishments of his eight-year tenure outweigh what has been accomplished in the past dozen years. He is retired from GE in Decatur.
“We had clean audits and eight balanced budgets during my terms,” said LouAllen, who is married with five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. “Mallard Fox West Industrial Park was purchased. We see the results. We had $1.2 million left in reserves. Now that’s sound financial management.” Jack Daniel Cooperage and Nucor Tubular Products have facilities in Mallard Fox West.
District 1
In District 1, Martin, 46, of North Courtland, said the county needs improved infrastructure to help attract industry. “Our roads aren’t able to support the wear and tear of the big trucks,” said Martin, married with three sons. “If we can get industry and businesses back, our population will grow and maybe we can get a high school in District 1 again.” Last spring, the district’s lone high school, R.A. Hubbard in North Courtland, was closed due to rising costs and falling enrollment.
“I am experienced at writing grants and there are a lot of state and federal grants that the county is not applying for that could bring money and resources into Lawrence County,” said Martin, who works security duty at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Coffey, 61, is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, where he served as a special forces officer.
“I hope people who don’t know me will vote for me because they know the liberal policies have failed us and because I am more qualified than my Democrat opponent,” Coffey said. "I believe those who know me will vote for me because I put ethics above all other considerations. I believe conservative principles form the most effective public policies and that great things are in store for Lawrence County with the right leadership.”
A native of Courtland, Coffey said his family has lived there for the past seven generations. His great uncle, Roy Coffey, was the town’s mayor for 16 years.
“I believe people in District 1 deserve a choice,” said Coffey, who is married with six children. “It didn’t sit right with me that we live in a red state, in a red county and a red district and my closest elected representative was a Democrat.”
District 2
In District 2, Pool, 78, said he is proud of the way the present commission has gotten the county’s general fund out of the red.
“This commission has put the county in a solid financial position,” said the Wolf Springs resident. “We don’t have a lot of money but we have some put away for a rainy day and every county employee has received a pay raise and a bonus. I stand behind a conservative government.”
The owner of Pool Tractor Inc. in Hatton, and a farmer, Pool added, “I’ve secured $170,000 for Hatton Park with some of that money already used and plans for a concession stand and press box.”
Davis, 36, married with a son, was District 2 commissioner from 2010 to 2014. He said work still needs to be done to improve the district, including Hatton Park.
“I want to make District 2 a better place,” said Davis, a steelworker in Muscle Shoals. “There’s a lot of garbage still on the sides of the road; roads and bridges need work. It’s time for a change. I tried to qualify as a Republican but was basically told by the committee I wasn’t Republican enough. I’m running as an independent. I want people to have a choice.”
District 3
Pankey, 72, a retiree from International Paper, said he is proud the commissioners worked together to find new ways to save the county money and offer more services.
“We sold unused county buildings, saving taxpayers’ money on insurance and upkeep,” said Pankey, who works part time for Greg’s Ambulance Service. “We were able to conduct maintenance on major county buildings, some for the first time since they were built. We were able to give employees pay raises and absorb some more of their health insurance premiums. The next four years will be a huge turning point in the Lawrence County economy.”
Melson, 57, said his leadership ability is needed on the commission. He said he wants to rid the county of its good old boy image.
“I will work to get the corruption out of the county,” said Melson, who has worked in construction for 37 years. “I will strive to improve the roads and get away from the buddy-buddy system that has been alive too long in this county. I have been an estimator over multimillion-dollar projects and know the value of the dollar.”
He said if elected he will have an open-door policy. “I won’t make promises to anyone. I will come out and look at the concerns brought before me,” said Melson, who is married with two children and two grandchildren. “I support the elderly in this county. I know the County Commission is trying to close down some of the senior centers. They need to be treated better.”
Fellow independent candidate Montgomery, 49, said he wants to bring more industry into the county to build a tax base and help all Lawrence County students “get to the next level of education.”
“I want to bring industry to support our tax base by going back to A-B-C 1-2-3 building a strong foundation, bring in a local workforce and reinforce all ideas with strong walls and a roof,” said Montgomery, who is married with two sons.
He said he will offer solutions to garner more revenue for law enforcement and firefighters.
“It’s important we open up our county for business again,” said Montgomery, a maintenance specialist with Tbaki Toyota in Athens. He also is co-creator of The Shauns’s Show, a news/sports program on Facebook Live. “I want to leave a footprint, a footprint that everyone in District 3 will know me by my achievements.”
District 5
In District 5, Kitchens, 28, a first-time political candidate, is focused on improving Veterans Park in Caddo.
“I want the county to invest in the park where families can come and have a good time and where some tournaments could be hosted there,” he said. “Those visitors to the park will shop at our local restaurants and stores. We need to make it a cleaner park.”
He wants more money for the senior centers, volunteer fire departments and first responders.
Mark Clark, 68, of Tranquil Acres near the Midway community, said he is running to help improve roads and education across the county.
“I am tired of inappropriate responses to why we can’t get the roads repaired in an appropriate manner. I am always told it was a lack of funds,” said Clark, who is married with two sons and three grandchildren. “Kids are leaving the school system and young people are leaving the county. Senior centers are not appropriately funded.”
Retired from Wolverine Tube and cattle farming, Clark said, “We owe the people constructive leadership with positive improvement to protect the future of our children, grandchildren and the citizens of Lawrence County. I have the training and education necessary to be an effective member of the Lawrence County Commission.”
Running unopposed in the general election are Republicans Callie Waldrep, circuit judge; Errek Jett, district attorney; Angela Dawson Terry, district judge; and Scott Norwood, coroner.
Probate Judge Greg Dutton said he is expecting a 45% voter turnout. In the 2018 general election, the county saw a 51% turnout and in 2014, a 43% turnout, he said.
