MOULTON — Lawrence County employees are in line for a 2% cost-of-living pay increase and step raises, and the general fund will absorb the 5.5% increase in health insurance premiums, commissioners said while passing the fiscal 2021 budget Thursday.
The commissioners also voted to give County Administrator Heather Dyar a 15.9% pay increase.
Sheriff Max Sanders’ request for two additional deputies, two additional jailers and two new vehicles was rejected.
The commissioners passed a $6.737 million general fund revenue budget at the special meeting that includes a $368,000 carryover from fiscal 2020. Anticipated expenditures are $6.709 million, according to county accountants.
“It is what it is,” Sanders said. “I asked. I won’t get them if I don’t ask. There’s no hard feelings. It’s nothing personal. I guess the money isn’t there.”
Dyar said some other requests were denied, too, but she is happy about the direction the county’s general fund is headed.
“As of Sept. 24, we haven’t had to transfer any money into the general fund,” she said. “That’s the first time that has happened since I’ve been here. We were able to give our department heads what they needed and unfortunately not what they wanted.”
She said monthly meetings with department heads to discuss finances have been integral in getting the general fund on solid ground. The general fund took a hit when International Paper closed in March 2014, eliminating 1,100 jobs and dramatically reducing property tax payments to the county. The county general fund has struggled ever since.
Commission Chairman Kyle Pankey said the commission may revisit the budget requests in six months.
"The retail stores that are open have been seeing a big increase in sales and some of that tax money is making its way here," he said. "We're not out of the woods yet, but it's not the gloom and doom we've been working with in past years."
He said he and Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax are actively seeking to have a hotel chain locate in the Moulton area.
"Land won't be a problem," he said. "The traffic count we have coming through here is too large to ignore."
The commissioners voted 4-0 to give Dyar a five-year contract worth $80,000 a year beginning next Thursday, the first day of the fiscal year. She is presently making $69,000 annually. District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove was absent.
“Heather has come in and brought stability to our finances and has shown love and professionalism to the county,” said District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch.
Dyar became a county employee in 2012 and was appointed administrator in May 2017.
Even though all of his budget requests were not fulfilled, Sanders said Dyar is doing "an excellent job" getting finances in order.
County Accountant Mechelle Graham said the employees' cost-of-living raise will cost the county about $104,000 with nearly $62,000 coming out of the general fund.
“This is the first significant COLA the employees have received in the past decade,” she said.
She said sales tax and ad valorem revenue accounted for $3.253 million of the budget. The largest expenditure is $2.254 million for the sheriff’s budget.
The total revenue budget including income from state and federal agencies as well as transfers from jail fees, 911, aging, and domestic violence funds is $14.585 million. Total budgeted expenses are $14.362 million.
The county commissioners also voted to lease from the city of Moulton, at $1 per year, property between the former Electrical Outlet store and Joe Wheeler Membership Electric Cooperative's Moulton location on Big Nance Street. The commission plans to use the site to store voting machines and some county vehicles.
Previously the voting machines were kept in the former transportation building on Court Street. That building was sold for $180,000 in August.
