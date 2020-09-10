MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission meeting slated for Friday at 9 a.m. has been canceled because of a lack of a quorum, according to Commission Chairman Kyle Pankey.
This afternoon, Pankey said commissioners Norman Poole, Bobby Burch and Joey Hargrove told him they would not be able to attend the meeting.
The regular meeting has not been rescheduled, Pankey said.
