MOULTON — Lawrence County Commissioner Joey Hargrove died in a collision between a motorcycle he was driving and car on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community this afternoon, according to authorities.
Authorities said Hargrove, 53, died of cardiac arrest and internal injuries while being transported by helicopter to the Cullman Regional Medical Center. Scott Norwood, the Lawrence County coroner, said he received a call at 2:16 p.m. that Hargrove was dead on arrival at the hospital.
Kyle Pankey, county commission chairman, worked the 12:20 p.m. accident scene as a member of the Lawrence County EMS. Pankey said Hargrove was about 30 yards away from his motorcycle and the other vehicle. He said the vehicles were near the parking lot of Dollar General near Lawrence County 434 and Alabama 24.
“He had a broken left leg and some internal injuries,” Pankey said. “He was conscious and talking with me and in a lot of pain when we loaded him on the helicopter.”
Pankey said the medical helicopter was initially headed to Huntsville Hospital but Hargrove went into cardiac arrest and the flight was diverted to Cullman.
State troopers are handling the investigation.
“It’s tragic,” Pankey said. “His heart was always in the best interest of the people of Lawrence County.”
Norwood said Hargrove, the District 5 commissioner representing the East Lawrence area, was “a straight shooter and cared about his district.”
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said it was hard to believe Hargrove is gone.
“I can’t overstate how much Lawrence County will miss Joey and the passion with which he worked to make our county better,” Burch said. “He was a true public servant.”
Hargrove was in his third term as commissioner.
He is survived by his wife Sonia and two children, Gabbie and Gavin.
