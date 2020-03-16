MOULTON — The Lawrence County community meeting set for 6:30 p.m. today has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, said District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said.
The meeting was set for Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wren, south of Moulton.
Pankey said the meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.
“We’re following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that place a 50-person limit on gatherings for the next eight weeks,” he said.
