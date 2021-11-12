MOULTON — Lawrence County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Coroner Scott Norwood said the man was struck in the left westbound lane of Alabama 24 near the Parkway Funeral Home in the Caddo community. The coroner said the victim was wearing dark clothing and had no identification. The victim is believed to be in his 30s.
The victim had tattoo depicting two letters on his arm.
Norwood said anybody with information on the victim is urged to call his office at 256-974-7201.
