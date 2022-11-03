CADDO — Realignment and paving along a 7.4-mile stretch of Lawrence County 434 connecting Alabama 24 and Alabama 20, a 28-year project, is finally complete, and longtime Caddo resident Travis Smith can hardly believe it.
“Things will be a lot closer now,” said the East Lawrence native as he rested outside Lentz Grocery along Lawrence County 434 last week. “... Now with the work completed it will probably make the ride to Alabama 20 about 10 to 15 minutes quicker. I didn’t think that roadwork was ever going to be finished. Just think of the extra gas people are saving because it is open.”
A delayed completion is better than no completion at all, he said.
“I’m glad the County Commission, county engineer and the state highway department didn’t forget about the project. It just seemed to go nowhere for too long,” he said. “I guess there is always hope.”
The past few decades motorists traveling from Alabama 24 in the Caddo community north to Alabama 20 in the Hillsboro/Trinity area were forced to take a rough or circuitous route. About 5.7 miles from Caddo, Lawrence 434 turned from a chip-sealed surface into a narrow gravel road that veered sharply to the right near Lawrence County 429 and cut through a farm field and over a steep railroad crossing. Over the years, some large vehicles, including firetrucks and ambulances, have become stuck at the railroad crossing, local residents and county officials said.
Greg Randolph, owner of Greg’s Ambulance Service in Moulton, called the finished project “a life saver.”
“They’ve been working on that stretch for as long as I can remember. It will definitely save us time, and now it is a straight and smooth shot from 24 to 20,” Randolph said. “It could save lives. Time is important in any emergency. Every minute counts.”
He said emergency medical technicians often had issues with the bumpy drive along 434 while tending to a patient in the back of an ambulance.
County Engineer Winston Sitton was relieved at the completion of a project that included grading, realignment, paving and right-of-way acquisitions. He said since he joined the county nearly six years ago, his office has had more calls about that project than any other.
District 5 Commissioner Sonia Hargrove was “absolutely ecstatic” about the project’s completion.
She was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey in the spring of 2021 to finish out the term of her late husband Joey Hargrove, who died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle/car collision in March 2021. She is not running for reelection.
“Every time Joey went to Montgomery, he talked to people at the Capitol about finishing that project,” she said. “He put a lot of effort into getting that road open. It makes my heart happy to know that project is completed before my term on the commission is up.”
She said Lawrence County 434 is now a straight road from the Five Points community near Speake to Alabama 20. “It cuts the travel time considerably down going from one side of the county to the other,” she said.
Sitton said his office worked closely with railroad and state officials on the multimillion-dollar project.
Since 2013, the Alabama Department of Transportation added turn lanes onto Lawrence County 434 from both directions on Alabama 20 near Dot’s Soul Food Restaurant in Hillsboro. Prior to that, records show the county began acquiring rights-of-way in 1994.
Realigning 434 was the major portion of the project, Sitton said.
“About $850,000 was spent on realignment,” he said. The project to remove the dogleg from 434 and relocate the last half mile or so was done with the county and federal funds.
ALDOT’s Seth Burkett said the state added turn lanes off of Alabama 20 onto 434 and did some base and paving work on the road from Alabama 20 south to the railroad crossing, about 1.2 miles. He said some of the work was completed in 2015 at a total cost of about $450,000 in state funds.
“There are certain situations where we are able to help counties with funding on their projects,” he said.
Sitton said without the Rebuild Alabama gas tax the Legislature passed four years ago, the project would remain unfinished. “Rebuild Alabama gave us the funding to pave,” Sitton said. “The county paid 20% ($170,000) match with Rebuild Alabama money.”
Sitton said the realignment required the new portion of 434 to be undercut 2 or 3 feet and filled up with rock. He said the new portion of the road is now asphalt, not chip seal.
At the railroad crossing, five rumble strips in each direction have been put in place to alert drivers to slow down. Striping is in place, too.
“We haven’t seen as much traffic as I thought we would,” Sitton said. “People will have to change their driving patterns, and once they realize it is open, they will. It's definitely faster and smoother now."
He reminded motorists the speed limit remains 45 mph on the road.
Jesse Byrd, District 1 commissioner, said the northern portion of the 434 project empties into his district.
“That has been an ongoing project for a long time. We’ve had some hurdles and speed bumps along the way,” he said. “People won’t have to go to Decatur on (Alabama) 24 and then cut back across to go up to those plants. It’s definitely a worthwhile project.”
Nancy Hayes of Decatur was eating at Dot’s Soul Food last week and said she was elated the road was finally completed.
“Having that road open is a great benefit to the West Morgan and East Lawrence areas,” she said. “It will reduce travel time and I think it is a great use of our tax dollars. It’s nice to see something tangible from the gas tax.”
