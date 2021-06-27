The Lawrence County Board of Education last week approved the following full-time certified personnel transactions:
• Renewed the contract of Baine Garner, principal at East Lawrence Middle School.
• Accepted the resignation of Stephen Culver, assistant principal at East Lawrence Elementary School; Charlsie Hull, Speake School elementary teacher; and Tanner Tesney, East Lawrence High math teacher.
• Hired Jessica Widner and Whitney Miles, Moulton Middle School elementary teachers; Sarah Parker, Moulton Middle School English teacher; Alaina Earnest, Lawrence County High English teacher; Collin Burns, Lawrence County High social studies teacher; Eric Craig Flanigan, Lawrence County High physical education teacher; Christopher Morgan, Hatton High math teacher; Nick Siegel, Hatton High social science teacher; Michelle Coan, Hatton High English teacher; Elizabeth Anderton, Speake School elementary teacher; Hannah Holt, Hatton Elementary teacher; Leah Norman, R.A. Hubbard English teacher; Tina Coan, assistant principal at Moulton Middle School; Emma Ellis, Lawrence County High Spanish teacher; Nicole Angeline and Jesse Laster, Hazlewood Elementary teachers; and John Daniel Pitt, Lawrence County High, social science teacher.
• Transferred Kaitlyn Hembree, Moulton Middle teacher to counselor; Brandi Logston, Lawrence County High from social science teacher to business education teacher; Meghan Mullican, teacher from Hazlewood Elementary to Speake Elementary; Katina Crowden, teacher from Moulton Elementary to Speake Elementary; Stacy LouAllen, teacher at Speake Elementary to Moulton Elementary; Megan Parker, elementary teacher at Moulton Elementary to elementary teacher at Moulton Middle; Ryan Bowerman, teacher at Lawrence County High to assistant principal at Moulton Elementary; and Kellie Bowerman, teacher at Moulton Elementary to teacher at Moulton Middle.
— Michael Wetzel
