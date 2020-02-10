Lawrence County is dismissing school at 2 p.m. today because high water has made several roads impassable, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said.
“We have some roads that are in bad shape — and as for tomorrow — I’m not sure at this time,” he said.
Smith said the sub-regional basketball games scheduled for tonight at Hatton will be played as will R.A. Hubbard’s game at Skyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.