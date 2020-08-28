The Alabama Department of Public Health released its revised risk level assessment for counties statewide, upgrading Lawrence County from yellow, or "moderate risk," to red for "very high risk."
As of Aug. 22, there were 396 reported cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County. Since then, cases rose by about 9% to 433 as of Friday morning. The ADPH has reported a total of 5 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Lawrence County.
The risk level is determined based on multiple metrics, including how long COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in a given county, or if they have been rising. Other factors that determine a county's risk level are the number of tests being administered and whether or not the number of doctor's office visits for symptoms associated with COVID-19 are declining.
The ADPH updates its risk levels each Friday. Counties can be designated green, yellow, orange or red, with each color indicating a progressively more serious threat.
Limestone County was designated green for "low risk" Friday, after receiving a yellow designation Aug. 21. Morgan County has remained "low risk" since Aug. 14.
In Limestone County, the ADPH reported 1,522 cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 22. Between Aug. 22 and Friday, the number of cases increased about 5% to 1,596 cases. Limestone County has 14 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
Morgan County cases have risen 5% from 2,612 as of Aug. 22 to 2,742 as of Friday. Morgan County has had 22 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
At a school board meeting Wednesday, Decatur City Schools administrators said they will likely stop using the ADPH risk levels as the sole indicator of whether or not schools stay open. Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said Morgan County could be coded green, but schools in the system might need to close if there is an outbreak. Conversely, he said the county could be coded red, but if there are no outbreaks within local schools, there would be no need to transition to virtual instruction as a district.
