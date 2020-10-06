The Lawrence County Health Department will hold a a drive-thru clinic for flu vaccines Oct. 22.
The vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, in the Health Department parking lot at 13299 Alabama 157 in Moulton. High doses are available for those 65 and older.
Those attending should remain in their car during the entire process.
Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid and Medicare will be accepted. The cost of the flu shot for those who are uninsured is $5, but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
