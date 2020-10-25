MOULTON — Lawrence County High School will transition to remote learning Monday through at least Nov. 6 because of pandemic-related staffing issues, according to school officials.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said some teachers and staff are quarantined and there are not enough substitutes to conduct traditional school.
Principal Thomas Jones said the high school’s students will need to check their Schoology and email accounts daily.
“There will still be instruction going on. It will just be online,” he said.
He said students who need something from the school should call the front office.
Smith said Moulton Middle School and East Lawrence Middle School, which were transitioned to virtual last week because of COVID-19 issues, also will remain virtual only until at least Nov. 6.
Smith said teachers will be available to talk with students. He said there are about a dozen Wi-Fi-equipped buses parked at churches, schools and public parks to help students and parents who need internet access. The exact location of the buses are on the Lawrence County Schools Facebook page.
The school’s social media page said grades will be posted on INOW accounts the next two weeks.
“It is a strange time we live in, and we are doing everything we can to keep students, teachers and staff safe,” Smith said.
