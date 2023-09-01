A joint investigation by the Moulton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation resulted in the arrest this week of David Edward Collier, 46, on child pornography charges, authorities said.
centerpiece top story
Lawrence County man charged with child pornography, held on $810,000 bond
- By Samantha McNamara Moulton Advertiser
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Two Mexican restaurants in Decatur face possible closure for not remitting sales taxes
- Police: 6 arrested in gambling and drug raid
- Numerous defendants charged with drug trafficking
- Decatur's Jackson Plumbing acquired by Ace Hardware
- Police: 6 arrested at Decatur drug house
- In rare company: Hatton’s Sellers is only female football player in Lawrence County
- Field of dreams: Hartselle native captain of the University of Alabama Crimsonettes
- Decatur's Dupper dynasty: Brothers play for Red Raiders for 18 consecutive seaons
- Age is only a number: Decatur Heritage's Savarius Evans is turning heads
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Council sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)
- Huntsville lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud (2)
- An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)
- Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)
- Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son (1)
- Passion project: Barkley Bridge students knit blankets for senior citizens (1)
- Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)
- Pope says 'backward' US conservatives have replaced faith with ideology (1)
- No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)
- Cal Thomas: The Founders warned us (1)
- EDITORIAL: High-speed rail is on the wrong track (1)
- Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)
- Sailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk Marina (1)
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office feels sting of nationwide recruitment struggle (1)
- Gas prices continue to rise, but relief may be in sight (1)
- US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)
- Police: Good Samaritans stopped attempted rape (1)
- Downtown alley project nearing completion; business owners happy with construction (1)
- Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)
- Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)
- 13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month (1)
- Medical Cannabis commission re-issues licenses (1)
- Cannabis commission chairman resigns amid lawsuit (1)
- Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1)
- Visitors bureau asks for $50,000 to pursue major bike trail grant (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.