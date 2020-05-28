CADDO — A Lawrence County man known as a good guy with "a lot of friends" died in a house fire late Tuesday night in the Caddo community.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Henry Dwight Terry, 53, died in the blaze. The home was along Lawrence County 368. An autopsy for Terry is planned for today, Norwood said.
Rene Goodwin, Terry’s neighbor and friend, said her daughter woke her up after seeing the fire. She went to the house with her husband and daughter and called 911. She tried entering the house to locate Terry, but the heat and smoke were too intense.
“We came straight down here,” Goodwin said. “We tried to walk in, but we couldn’t. We tried to crawl in, but we couldn’t.”
Norwood said Lawrence County 911 received the call at 10:11 p.m. The home did not have working smoke detectors, he said. No foul play was suspected.
Much of the outside of the home remained intact with scorch marks on several areas of the exterior. The kitchen and bedroom appeared to be completely charred from the blaze.
Terry worked as a carpenter and a home builder, according to his brother, Darrin. Darrin said Terry had spent the last "year or year and a half" fixing up his home.
“He was just a good, outgoing guy,” he said. “He had a lot of friends.”
Firefighters from the Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call. Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Clark said one room of the house was “fully involved” with “fire showing from the home” when firefighters arrived. He said it took 15-20 minutes to get the fire under control.
“We were able to locate the victim very quickly, but he was already deceased,” Clark said.
Clark added that the kitchen and bedroom area were where the fire was most intense.
Terry’s body was sent to the state forensics lab in Huntsville, Norwood said. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire. The office could not be reached for comment.
Goodwin described Terry as someone who was “friends with everybody.” Terry’s sister, Dee Dee Terry, described him as “the life of the party.”
“He was loved by a lot of people,” she said. “He will be missed by a lot.”
Dwight Terry grew up in Trinity and attended East Lawrence High School.
Goodwin said she was with Terry up until two hours before the fire. Terry was not married and had no children, Darrin said.
“He could make you laugh,” Darrin said. “He had all kind of jokes.”
Dee Dee said Parkway Funeral Home in Trinity will handle the arrangements for Terry.
