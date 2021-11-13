COURTLAND — A 74-year-old Lawrence County man died in a house fire early today, according to the Lawrence County coroner.
Lawrence County 911 received a call at 2:32 a.m. about a house trailer fire at 1424 Lawrence County 257, southwest of Courtland in the Terry Town community. Thomas Wayne Trousdale was trapped inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:23 a.m., said coroner Scott Norwood.
The coroner said the victim’s body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Courtland and Hatton volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, and the state fire marshal’s office was at the scene investigating Saturday morning, Norwood said.
