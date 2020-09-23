The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society will attempt to raise awareness of Lawrence County Park with an open house Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ann Britnell, past president of the society, said the group is working to restore the park so the public can enjoy it again. The society has held two cleanup days this year and is working with TVA to get picnic tables back on site.
She said T-shirts will be given away as door prizes to the park visitors.
“People are welcome to come out picnic, hike and fish,” she said. “Our group has cut back some of the underbrush.”
The park, also known as Lock A park, opened in the late 1950s and fell into disrepair in the the late 1960s. It is on Lawrence County 400, north of Courtland and Hillsboro. Britnell said signs will be posted at the park’s entrance.
