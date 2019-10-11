Lawrence County commissioners confirmed Friday that the new $3 fee to mail out each license tag or decal renewal applies when the application is made online and not just when it's sent through the U.S. Postal Service.
The fee was increased from $2 per tag to $3 effective Sept. 1 to reduce the cost to the county.
In other business, the commission approved a jail use agreement with Leighton. When Leighton experiences an overflow of inmates, it will be able to use the Lawrence County Jail.
County Administrator Heather Dyar said Leighton would be charged $30 daily for each inmate housed in Lawrence’s jail.
“(Sheriff Max Sanders) doesn’t expect more than a couple of inmates each month,” Dyar said.
The commission plans to host a community meeting Oct. 21 at the Moulton Baptist Church fellowship hall at 6:30 p.m.
