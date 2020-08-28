MOULTON — Lawrence County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. today because of the threat of severe weather moving into north Alabama, said Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Smith said all schools will dismiss at the same time.
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are projected to move into the northern part of the state Friday afternoon and evening.
Emergency management officials and the National Weather Service in Huntsville said the area could receive a significant impact from the outer bands of Laura including severe thunderstorms, flooding and pop-up tornadoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.