MOULTON — Effective today, Lawrence County Schools students are required to wear masks during indoor activities at all campuses to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The mask requirement was approved by the board today 5-0 and requires that masks be worn indoors at all school facilities until Sept. 17. While it went into effect today, the mandate will not be enforced until Monday.
According to the board’s vote, masks will not be required outdoors or if students and staff remain 6 feet apart.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith announced Wednesday that Hatton High, Hatton Elementary and East Lawrence Elementary schools would suspend in-person learning until Sept. 7. Lawrence County High, Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle have been virtual since Friday but plan to resume in-person classes Monday.
“We all want a return to normal. I know the masks aren’t normal but being virtual and not in school is not normal either,” District 4 board member Shanon Terry told The Moulton Advertiser this morning. “We want to try to exhaust all other measures to keep our kids in school safely, and we can’t do that at this time without some of these measures.”
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith could not immediately be reached for comment this afternoon.
