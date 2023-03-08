Athletes at Lawrence County Schools can say goodbye to canceled practices due to weather as three mixed-use athletic buildings at East Lawrence, Hatton and Lawrence County high schools opened this week.
The three buildings all feature new weightlifting facilities, an indoor practice turf and retractable batting cages. After contractors finish up, the buildings will be outfitted with cameras to record practices and audiovisual equipment to host meetings. The nearly 10,000-square-foot buildings are identical at each campus — minus color choices made to show off school spirit.
The Lawrence County Board of Education voted to approve the new construction in May 2021.
“We’ve waited on this, but it’s great to be able to give the students something like this where they can practice and get ready,” said District 4 board member Shanon Terry. “It’s a showplace. It takes us to another level.”
Construction for the project took about a year and a half. John Hitt of Volkert Inc., the project's construction manager, said the they were completed behind schedule due to supply chain issues. The construction company Highland Group of Huntsville completed the projects under Hitt's supervision.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent John Bret Smith said the three buildings cost about $3.7 million in total. Included in that total were the weights, which Smith estimated cost $550,000 overall or about $175,000 per school.
“It is state-of-the-art weight equipment that should last us decades,” Smith said. “We’re very proud of that.”
Other than the the weight equipment, the district paid for the buildings by refinancing debt on 2009 and 2011 bonds at a lower interest rate in 2020. The new weights were paid for with local revenue the school system saved. The district did not borrow money to build the facilities.
Conversations about these multipurpose facilities started in 2020 when administrators at each high school wanted to upgrade athletic facilities. Instead of completing several smaller projects specific to each high school — new field houses or weight rooms — the district suggested building each school its own mixed-use athletic center.
"We realized (each high school) wanted this similar facility," Smith said. "We went to look at a couple around and decided this is what we wanted and this would meet the needs of everybody."
The mixed-use athletic centers will be shared by all men’s and women’s sports. During school hours, the district will offer weightlifting and strength training classes to students.
“This is not a football facility,” said Lawrence County High School’s head football coach, Trent Walker. “This is an athletic performance enhancement center. It is meant to develop athletes of any sport. I joke that you can be a part of our strength and conditioning program, and you’ll be a better bowler if that’s what you do.”
Walker hopes the new building will help create pride in athletes across the district and said his players are grateful for the facility upgrade.
"We feel very lucky to be the stewards getting to receive the fruit of a lot of folks who worked and advocated tirelessly for a long time to make something like this a reality," Walker said. "There have been football people in this county like Denton Bowling and Rich Dutton who never stopped believing this could be achieved for all our students."
Bowling, head football coach at Hatton since 2016, graduated from Lawrence County High School. Dutton, now the head football coach at Grissom High School, coached at Lawrence County from 2012 to 2021.
When the Lawrence County High football team toured the facility during construction last fall, they were ecstatic.
“The look on their face was like Christmas morning,” Walker said. “Nowadays, you don’t get teenage boys to look that excited about anything anymore.”
Each building is big enough for use by multiple teams at one time throughout all seasons of the year, rain or shine.
“This is everybody’s building,” Walker said. “Everybody’s win.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.