MOULTON — Lawrence County schools will delay opening two hours on Thursday morning because of the possibility of lingering severe weather, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith announced this afternoon.
Other area school systems have not made any announcements as of 3 p.m. today.
Lawrence County is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. and a severe weather advisory until 8:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Authorities have reported downed trees in the Red Bank community in the northern portion of the county about noon today.
