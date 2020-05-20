The Lawrence County Solid Waste Department will run all of its regular routes on Memorial Day. This will result in no changes to its weekly schedule.
Lawrence County solid waste schedule unchanged for week of Memorial Day
- By R. Sirvell Carter Special to The Daily
