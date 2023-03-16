When the students walked out of the 27-foot-tall wooden castle under the flakes of the snow machine, Jerry Quillan waited for Zachary, who strutted out from behind the castle wearing a tuxedo with mint green accents.
“That’s my son,” said Jerry Quillan while he beamed with pride.
Zachary, a student from Lawrence County High School, was one of 37 special education students to attend Lawrence County’s "Winter Wonderland" themed special needs prom. The celebration took place at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on Friday. Students ate with their families and friends, and danced and mingled with the more than 300 people in attendance.
“I am freaking ecstatic to be here,” said Jack Wilson, a Hatton High School student who attended the prom. “This a perfect night to have some fun, go home and play Call of Duty, then drink a couple of Cokes.”
All high school students with special needs in Lawrence County Schools, and their families, were invited to attend. Donna Flannagan, who has worked as the special education director for Lawrence County Schools for 15 years, hopes the students and parents enjoy being the stars of the show on this night.
“I want people to see that we need to take care of and make life better for these children even on into adulthood,” Flannagan said. “Special education has emerged so much better than what it ever was. Now, it’s not as good as it can be, but we’re getting there.”
In the Lawrence County school district, Flannagan said, students with special needs are immersed with traditional students which fosters diversity and inclusion within their high schools. Dozens of traditional students volunteered to help decorate the prom venue, including a group of football players who strung snowflakes on over 3 miles of fishing line that dangled from Ingalls Harbor Pavilion's vaulted ceilings.
“We do a really good job of having (students) help us out with these big projects,” said Zane Crumbley, a special education teacher at Hatton High. “They’re more than willing to help, and (Flannagan) does a good job of getting all these people from different schools involved. They know when a big event is coming, and they can’t wait to help our kids.”
Community sponsors and donations made the evening completely free for the students. The Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care (ARC) provided the tuxedos, and students from the district donated their gently used dresses for the occasion. In addition to the dozens of community in-kind donations, Flannagan and her team raised $23,805 for the event.
“It’s overwhelming when you think about how much the people in Lawrence County and the surrounding areas love our kids,” Flannagan said.
Chocolate cascaded out of a fountain in the middle of the space, and guests dunked jumbo marshmallows into its glide. The 60- by 27-foot wooden castle — which had to be assembled in 23 parts — served as the location for lead out. On the other side of the venue, an indoor ice-skating rink waited for participants.
“I can’t wait to skate,” said Hatton High School student Gavin Bishop, eyeing the rink. “It’ll be my first time ever.”
Zaria Abernathy and Savannah Newman, two East Lawrence students, had most looked forward to dancing the night away.
“We’re very thankful to Ms. Flannagan for putting this together,” said Zaria’s mom, Ann Abernathy. “She and her staff are really truly a blessing to these kids, and we love her very much.”
This year, the event’s plated dinner was provided by Chief and Snoogie's Hickory Pit. Texas Roadhouse donated rolls and salad and provided servers.
“The looks on the kids’ faces when they walk in just blows us away,” said Decatur Texas Roadhouse owner Justin Burton. “It makes us glad to be a part of something like this. We’ll be here every single year. As long as they invite us, we’ll be here.”
Fourteen years ago, a student approached Flannagan with the idea to host a prom for special needs students. Their first dance took place in the East Lawrence gym, but since then, the project has grown larger every year.
“Dr. Jon Bret Smith, our superintendent, and our Board of Education, they’re 100% behind everything that we want to do for special needs,” Flannagan said. “It’s been through community support that we’ve been able to make this a really big event.”
Before "Winter Wonderland," the dance had been themed after Mary Poppins, Mardi Gras and the circus. Past proms included a working carousel, a balloon drop and fire twirling dancers.
“(Savannah) has been looking forward to this all year,” said mom Michelle Newman. “Probably the last month, all we’ve heard about is prom. She really enjoys it, and I like to see her have fun. I know (Flannagan) works endless hours, and I can guarantee you she has next year’s already planned.”
