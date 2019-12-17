TOWN CREEK — Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood has identified the couple killed when a tornado went through Lawrence County on Monday evening as Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and Keisha LeAnn Cross Godsey, 34.
Norwood this morning said they died at the scene of blunt force trauma and their bodies were found between 200 and 300 yards behind their home.
Norwood said the neighbors found the couple’s son, Landen Godsey, and transported him out of the woods to the care of emergency personnel. Landen, whose age was not available, is an elementary student in the Lawrence County school system.
He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham on Monday night and his condition was not available.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said Monday that the deaths and at least four reported injuries occurred along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville said it has confirmed a tornado struck Lawrence County on Monday night.
County Engineer Winston Sitton said downed trees and power lines initially prevented first responders from reaching the damaged area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.