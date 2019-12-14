MOULTON — Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders hopes the addition of hazardous duty pay to his staff’s paychecks will help retain and attract workers.
After more than a month of uncertainty regarding the proposed additional pay, the Lawrence County Commission voted 5-0 Friday morning to give the sheriff's deputies $200 extra each month and jailers an additional $100.
Sanders said the money will not cost the county's financially strapped general fund additional money.
Sanders said the additional pay should be no more than $68,000 annually. County Administrator Heather Dyar said the funds will move from a salary line item to the new hazardous duty pay listing.
Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said the additional pay could be suspended if the Sheriff's Office goes over budget because of overtime or other expenses.
“I've had time to digest this, and I am in favor of it," Burch said. "The commission places the highest priority on public safety, and our sheriff talks about the current attrition, which he is experiencing, then we will support his request as long as his budget allows us to do so."
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey added that Sanders will have to watch his budget more closely with the money being doled out.
“We’ll be monitoring that every month,” he said. “If that budget goes over, he’ll have to cut it out until he gets the budget back in line. When he gets it back in line, he can reinstate it. It is important to note, he is concerned with his department. We as commissioners have to be concerned with the entire county.”
Sanders said, “I can’t control maintenance costs. We just had a cooler that went out that cost us $600. … I’m trying to help (my staff) out as much as I can.”
He said Deputy Chief Tim Sandlin and he will not receive the supplemental pay.
Sanders said the hazardous duty pay will go to 20 officers in the Sheriff’s Office, including road deputies, courthouse security officers, drug unit officers and investigators — and 15 correctional officers who work in the jail. The sheriff’s salary budget for fiscal 2020 is $1.29 million, plus $525,000 for jailers’ salaries. The overall jail budget is $1.2 million, Sanders said.
He said his salary budget can handle the additional cost because he eliminated an administrative position in the drug unit and had a few captains and lieutenants leave when former Sheriff Gene Mitchell was voted out of office last November.
In other business, the commission:
• Agreed to give $5,000 to help retain the state cross-country meet at the Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center for the next three years. The agreement is contingent on the Lawrence Board of Education also providing $5,000. Pankey said it is possible that Cullman, a major benefactor from hotel and restaurant business from the state meet, will chip in with financial assistance. He said the Jesse Owens Memorial and Chickasaw Trails races at Oakville are the top three events drawing more than 10,000 visitors to the county annually.
• Agreed to install flood lights on the east side of the old courthouse to help ease dark areas around the food trucks and eating area.
• Amended the animal shelter budget to include $3,500 for vaccination of all dogs.
• Agreed to a settlement with former animal control officer Carolyn Atchison in which $5,000 will be paid to the court. County Attorney David Martin said the money will be used for legal fees to settle the 2014 case, in which Atchison claimed the county violated labor laws.
• Heard County Engineer Winston Sitton report work on Lawrence County 434 has been delayed while the county awaits a report from Norfolk Southern Railway. He said the project to straighten a stretch of the road near Alabama 20 might not be started until late spring instead of next month.
