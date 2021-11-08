Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said one of his deputies will face internal disciplinary action after being charged with driving under the influence early Sunday.
Decatur police arrested Sgt. David O’Neal Allen, 33, of Hartselle, on charges of DUI and speeding through a construction zone with no workers present . Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Allen was stopped about 2 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Mill Road for speeding.
Jail records show he was processed at Morgan County Jail at 2:41 a.m. His bail was set at $1,000 for DUI and $300 for speeding.
“We’re aware of the arrest and are taking administrative actions,” Sanders said Monday. “He’s coming off the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.