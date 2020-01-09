MOULTON — People violating laws at the 11 community dumpsters throughout Lawrence County will face fines and/or jail time if the commissioners OK stricter enforcement Friday.
During a three-hour work session Wednesday morning, county commissioners agreed they want to keep the free program providing dumpsters, but tweaks are necessary to stem the spiraling costs.
“The way it is now, it is not working,” Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said. “We don’t want the program to go away, but changes will have to be made.”
Of the changes discussed at the work session, having more law enforcement presence and arrests at the dump sites had the most support.
“That’s what it is going to take to make it work,” said Commissioner Norman Pool, whose District 2 has a constant eyesore at the Hatton Park dump site.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said deputies have not made any arrests at the sites, but he plans to talk with District Attorney Errek Jett to clarify the charges.
"Anybody caught in a dumpster will be charged with trespassing," Sanders said. "We're planning on making more patrols through the dump areas."
Some citizens and commissioners discussed relocating the 30-yard, roll-off dumpsters and putting additional dumpsters at sites.
The community dumpster program grew from dumpsters being stationed across the county during spring cleanups and selected holidays. It was expanded about three years ago to a free service 24/7. Since then, commercial businesses, contractors and some citizens have flouted the rules, according to officials.
The dumpster program is designed to keep citizens from driving to the county landfill north of Hillsboro in order to drop off debris from their cleaning projects. A round trip from southern parts of the county to the landfill is more than a 90-minute drive.
District 3 Commissioner and Interim Solid Waste Director Kyle Pankey said his department doesn’t have the money in its budget to continue cleaning up around overfilled dumpsters or emptying them more frequently.
“Some people don’t want dumpsters in their neighborhoods, and some commissioners don’t want to end the program,” he said. “We don’t have the money.”
Pankey said adding a full-time driver with benefits and purchasing another truck with fuel, tires and maintenance will add about $300,000 to his department’s annual expenses.
Pankey said the overflowing dumpsters are a health hazard and nuisance to the parks and homeowners they are near.
He said he’s been told by parkgoers that they are afraid for their children to use a couple of parks because of medical needles, broken glass and dirty diapers strewn on the park grounds, especially at Veterans Park in Caddo and Hatton Park.
“We don’t have a dumpster problem,” Pankey said. “We have a people problem. Enforcing the rules at the dumpster sites and prosecuting the abusers will send a message.”
One county resident, Shawn Luker of Langtown, suggested the commissioners erect fences around the dumpsters and hire part-time workers at minimum wage to collect fees from the dumpster users. The commissioners said that might lead to garbage being dropped outside of the fence when the gate is closed.
Presently, the county charges each household $14 a month for weekly curbside garbage pickup.
The commissioners also discussed raising the monthly fee back to $15, which it was until three years ago, to help offset the solid waste program’s rising costs.
Pool said eliminating the free dumpster service will cause the creation of more illegal dump sites across the county.
"If you live on a creek or a dead-end road, you can get ready because garbage is coming your way," he said.
