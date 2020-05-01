Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Johnny Cantrell died at the Lawrence County Medical Center this morning, authorities said.
He was 55.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the emergency room physician pronounced him dead at 6:17 a.m. of pulmonary embolism. "It was likely a blood clot in the lung area," Norwood said. No autopsy is planned, he said.
Norwood, who also is serving as the interim 911 director in Lawrence County, said he has worked closely with Cantrell the past few years and “he was always an encourager.”
County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch called Cantrell “a great worker, a great public servant and even a greater friend.”
Cantrell is survived by his wife Anita, a daughter and a son.
