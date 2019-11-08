MOULTON — Lawrence County employees will receive Dec. 26 as a paid day off after the County Commission voted 5-0 Friday morning to implement a state floating holiday then.
Count Administrator Heather Dyar said the state gives Baldwin and Mobile counties a Mardi Gras holiday and other counties are able to use the paid holiday another time during the year if they wish.
In other business, County Engineer Winston Sitton said microsurfacing of Lawrence County 72 also known as Iron Man Road and bridge work on Lawrence County 87 are nearing completion. He said the Lawrence County 72 surface needs two weeks to cure before striping can be conducted. The bridge on Lawrence County 87 will be open for Saturday’s state cross country meet.
The commission voted to hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 22.
