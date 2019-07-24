MOULTON — If the Lawrence County Commission doesn’t make cuts in services or generate new revenue, the county’s general fund is headed for a $258,000 shortfall in fiscal 2020, commissioners were told Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioners discussed a possible tobacco tax and enforcing mobile home registrations as two ways of pumping more money into the general fund.
County Administrator Heather Dyar and temporary accountant Lynn Brown gave commissioners a spreadsheet showing the $258,000 deficit was despite a proposed transfer of more than $680,000 into the general fund from the road and bridge account and solid waste landfill host fees.
Preliminary budget numbers don’t include step raises or cost-of-living raises for the county’s employees, Brown said.
District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool said he felt the county’s services have been cut as far as they can go.
“We need to raise more revenue instead of making more cuts,” Pool said. “We need additional revenue, point blank.”
County revenue commissioner Brad Henderson said it would be difficult to say how much money enforcing mobile home and outbuilding registrations would generate.
Brown said registration fees range from $30 to $90 per structure depending on size and age. Henderson said it is difficult to even guess at how many of the structures are in the county.
“Some people have been paying and others haven’t been,” he said. “It’s a matter of equality across the board. The tag costs haven’t been enforced in the past.”
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said the registration fees would generate between $20,000 and $200,000 for the general fund. “We just don’t have enough numbers about how many are out there,” he said.
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said the registration fee is not a new tax on county residents.
“We’re just trying to collect what is owed,” he said. “We want to be fair to everyone.”
Commissioners said they had sent inquiries to the previous revenue commissioner, Tommy Praytor, in the past but no action was ever taken. Praytor retired last summer and Henderson took over July 1, 2018.
Henderson said his office will begin visiting mobile homes and outbuildings in a few weeks and place door hangers on the structures that don’t have up-to-date decals.
Dyar and Burch said they would look into the specifics of introducing a tax on tobacco products.
“I’m not against a tobacco tax,” Burch said. “I believe we need to see how it would affect the stores on the perimeter of the county. I don’t want to own a store on the county line and people quit coming in because my tobacco products cost more.”
Dyar said the commission should know if the county will see an increase in health insurance costs by early September. Last year, the general fund absorbed a 5% increase in health insurance premiums for employees.
The commission agreed to meet with Sheriff Max Sanders at a July 31 work session to discuss his thoughts on a centralized 911 office. Commissioners said the consolidation could save about $160,000 and that the sheriff could hire more employees.
