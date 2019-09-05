MOULTON — Lawrence County authorities said the investigation into the Monday morning shooting death of Akeem Montez Koger, 30, of the Red Bank community is continuing and no arrests have been made.
In a written statement, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting occurred after an altercation arose between Koger and another male and female. The Sheriff’s Office said more witnesses of the shooting have come forward.
The identities of the other parties will be released at a later time after the District Attorney’s Office has reviewed evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Koger was shot about 3 a.m. Monday on Lawrence County 268, about 3 miles north of Town Creek. He was taken by by private vehicle to the Helen Keller Hospital emergency room in Tuscumbia, where he died, authorities said.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
