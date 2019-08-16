COURTLAND — The Lawrence County Commission will have to find another option for billing its garbage customers who receive power through Courtland Utilities after the Town Council voted 4-0 last week not to take over the billing process.
On Sept. 1, the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority will end its contract for billing Courtland Utilities customers $14 each for the county garbage service. WMEL receives $1.15 per customer for performing the task. Earlier in August, WMEL General Manager Don Sims said he was told a few months ago CU would begin billing for the county garbage service.
“We may have to do it ourselves,” District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd said of the billing. “I thought we could work something out. ... But given the numbers the mayor and town clerk presented to me in our meeting, I probably wouldn’t have voted for it either.”
Town Clerk and Utilities Clerk Vickie Jackson said if Courtland Utilities was to take over the county solid waste billing for CU customers, it would be charged a $2,500 setup fee and $600 a month for the additional billing by its contractor, Central Service Association of Tupelo, Mississippi.
She said CU serves 548 customers in Courtland and North Courtland.
“We don’t think it will be in our best interest to do that because it will cost us more money than we would make," Jackson said. "We don’t have the personnel either."
A few residents attending the council meeting Monday night applauded the council's vote.
Earlier this month, Courtland Council member Farrell Hutto said he was for CU doing the billing service if it could make about $1 a customer. “After I looked at the numbers, I saw it would be just a wash but a lot more work and responsibility on us,” he said. “It was easy to vote no after hearing the numbers.”
Byrd and District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said the county might be forced to contract out the billing of CU customers for garbage service or do the work itself. Byrd said a special called commission meeting is set for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. to discuss what’s next for the garbage billing.
“We don’t have many options,” Burch said.
He said it would be the first time in his nine years as a commissioner that the county did solid waste billing for Courtland. Joe Wheeler Electric Corp. includes the $14 monthly garbage fee it sends to its power company customers in Lawrence County.
