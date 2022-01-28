Two of the three Republicans planning to run for the Lawrence County sheriff's position would be in their mid to late 70s when they take office if they are victorious, and one of them was previously elected to the office as a Democrat.
Incumbent Sheriff Max Sanders Sr., 74, has qualified and appears to be facing primary competition from former three-term sheriff Gene Mitchell, 78, and former Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin, 50.
Mitchell, a longtime Democrat in the county, said he is running as a Republican this election cycle.
“The Democratic Party is not what it used to be,” he said. “The national party is so far out there that I had to make a change. They have been moving toward socialism. I can’t identify with the Democratic Party and where it is headed.”
Both Sanders and Mitchell said if they thought their age was a deterrent to serving as sheriff they would not be running. The state only puts an age restriction on judges, who cannot seek office after turning 70.
Sandlin retired as Sanders’ chief deputy in December. There were no Democratic candidates in the sheriff's race as of Thursday. The last day of qualifying for county offices with either the Republican or Democratic party is today.
Former Democrat Harold G. Knighten, who was once chief deputy under Mitchell, attempted to qualify as a Republican but the Lawrence GOP committee removed him from the party ticket.
Daniel Stover, the Lawrence County Republican Party Executive Committee president, would only say the committee voted to deny Knighten’s qualification.
Knighten said he would not run as a Democrat.
“I am a Republican. I will continue to support the Republican Party,” Knighten said. On his social media page, Knighten said he would refund all donations he has received from supporters.
Mitchell said he worked under the Republican Party in the past and has supporters in both parties.
“I worked with Gov. Fob James as director of public safety, and he was a Republican. I’ve been encouraged to run by people from both parties,” said Mitchell, who has been cattle farming in Mount Hope in recent years.
In the 2018 general election, Republican Sanders, a first-time political candidate, defeated incumbent Mitchell, running then as a Democrat, by fewer than 300 votes.
Since taking office, Sanders, who lives in Moulton, has been able to add a deputy onto the night patrol and in 2019 got a $200 monthly hazardous pay allowance for deputies and an additional $100 a month for jailers.
“That has helped us retain some officers,” said Sanders, who retired as a lieutenant colonel with 26 years in the Army National Guard and worked with the state pardons and parole office for 32-plus years. “We’ve made some progress and I want to continue on what we’ve accomplished.”
Mitchell said he will work to curb the drug problems in the county.
“The future of this county is with our young people, our kids,” Mitchell said. “We have drugs like fentanyl coming into the county that has to be stopped or our kids are going to pay the price. We need to shore up our efforts in Lawrence County to make it a good place for children to grow up and a place for our grandparents to live safely.”
Sandlin is making his first attempt at securing a political office. He did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Lawrence County Democratic Party chairman Marcus Echols said he was disappointed to see Mitchell switch parties.
“I don’t believe anybody who has left the Democratic Party will get any of our support,” he said. “Especially for Mr. Mitchell, if he runs as a Republican, I’m not sure how much support he will get from either party. Is Mitchell seeing the playing field where it might be difficult to win as a Democrat in Lawrence County? I guess it is just a political calculation, a lay of the land in Lawrence County.”
Echols said a crowded field for sheriff in the Republican primary does not bode well for the incumbent. “I believe three candidates in the race already says a lot ... about the dissatisfaction people have with Max Sanders. But I’m not sure if Democrats or Republicans will be able to trust the candidates who switched parties.”
Stover said the GOP executive committee will “consider their qualifications and any challenges before certifying their names for inclusion on the Republican primary ballot with the Lawrence County probate judge on March 3.”
The primaries are set for May 24.
