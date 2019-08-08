No matter where he was or what he was doing, Floyd Shankle was never too busy to listen to a sports story, especially if it was about an athlete or team from Lawrence County.
“He was passionate about sports in this county,” said Royal Carpenter, a longtime high school coach who played on Hatton’s 1964 state basketball championship team.
Shankle, one of the founding members of the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame and a former Lawrence County commissioner, died at his home Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 73.
“I’m going to miss him, especially the messages he would put on Facebook every day saying ‘Good Morning from Caddo, Alabama,’ ” Carpenter said.
Shankle’s funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home and burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Masonic honors.
"Dad loved the Hall of Fame," said his son, Sidney Shankle. "He wasn't a big athlete himself, but he wanted to make sure those who contributed to sports in Lawrence County got honored."
“He was passionate about the Hall of Fame and really enjoyed doing it,” said Wade Harrison, who co-founded the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame with Shankle in 1992. The first class, which included Olympic great Jesse Owens, was inducted in 1993.
“This event brings a lot of people back to Lawrence County, and some you would never expect would want to come back,” Shankle said in a 2014 interview about the Hall of Fame. “This isn’t some big hall of fame, but everybody we induct seems to be humbled and happy to be included.”
His passion about honoring the best players, however, often went beyond the boundaries of Lawrence County. That happened in 2012 when the committee inducted the late Clyde Goode III who was in a Birmingham hospital battling cancer.
When his family informed the committee that Goode would not be able to attend the banquet and they were really not sure how long he would live, Shankle put together a group that traveled to Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham to award Goode his Hall of Fame ring and plaque.
“This wasn’t a hard decision,” he said at the hospital. “It was the right thing to do.” Goode died less than a month after Shankle’s group visited him.
Harrison, who worked with Shankle at International Paper (then called Champion Paper), said the two gave birth to the idea of a hall of fame while listening to Friday night football games on the radio while they were at work.
“We talked about all the great athletes in the county and how we could honor them,” he said.
Shankle served most of his time with the Hall of Fame either as president or chairman of the board.
“He took this real serious,” said Carpenter, who was a charter member of the board and served almost 30 years with Shankle. “We lost a good one. I’m gonna miss him.”
