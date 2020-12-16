MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission voted this morning to hire a Mississippi law firm to help it collect its share of federal funds related to COVID-19 expenses.
In a special called meeting, the commissioners hired the law firm of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell and Berkowitz of Jackson, Mississippi.
“COVID-19 is a new experience for all of us and the county has incurred extra expenses because of it. Nearly everything we’ve done in the past six months is COVID-related,” said District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch. “Like many governmental agencies, we have not met our CARES Act threshold of $1.1 million. This law firm is experienced in helping agencies get the maximum amount. Obviously, another set of eyes are better than one.”
Burch said the firm will be charging by the hour and the county must meet a Dec. 30 deadline in getting its paperwork to Montgomery for reimbursement.
