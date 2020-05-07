The cause of a fatal house fire in Lawrence County that claimed the life of a 3-year-old Decatur boy on Monday doesn’t appear to have been intentionally set, according to the state fire marshal’s office in Montgomery.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious,” spokeswoman Jennifer Bowen said in an email Thursday afternoon.
The fire at 5801 Lawrence County 170 was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday, first responders said.
First responders carried Samuel C. Blasingame, 2020 Woodmead St., and his great aunt to the Lawrence County Medical Center. Blasingame died in the emergency room about 20 minutes after he arrived.
Authorities said the great aunt, who has not been identified, was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
