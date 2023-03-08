An escapee from the Lawrence County Jail was captured Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it received a tip that Adam Bolan was hiding out in the Knoxville area. The office contacted the Knox County Sheriff's Office for help.
On Tuesday, Bolan, 45, and a female accomplice were arrested during a morning traffic stop in Knoxville. The Sheriff's Office plans to extradite Bolan back to Lawrence County.
The arrest ends a saga that included Bolan's initial arrest, escape and capture.
Bolan escaped from the jail Saturday night. He exited through a sliding door with an unengaged lock, authorities said.
Bolan climbed over the jail's fence to escape. He apparently used his provided mat to protect himself from the razor wire on top of the fence.
The escape exploited a blind spot in the jail's exterior camera system. The cameras do not cover the section of fence Bolan climbed over, officials said.
The escape occurred just over a week after a Town Creek officer performed the arrest following a traffic stop on Feb. 23 in the area around Alabama 101 and Alabama 20.
After reaching the car and interacting with the occupants, the officer noticed an open container inside the vehicle. The container was close to the driver.
The driver, identified as Adam Bolan, was detained by the officer.
The officer found Bolan to be the subject of active felony warrants from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and county narcotics agents in the area were alerted and came to the scene.
During a search, law enforcement recovered methamphetamine, alprazolam, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales.
Bolan, a Moulton resident, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Law enforcement charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felony warrants.
