MOULTON — A 48-year-old male Lawrence County Jail inmate was found unresponsive and was taken to the Lawrence County Medical Center, where he died Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the man was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. by physicians in the hospital’s emergency room. The coroner said the body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. The man’s name will be released once relatives have been notified, the coroner said.
“I don’t suspect any foul play in his death,” Norwood said. “It is likely an unknown medical condition caused his death, but we don’t know, and the autopsy should reveal the cause.”
He said it might be Friday before his office receives a preliminary report.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said the man was stopped and charged with driving under the influence, open container and improper lane change at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 157 in Moulton.
“He was tested and was over the legal limit of .08 alcohol,” McWhorter said. “It is routine that we take those drivers to the medical center to be checked out. He was cleared and one of our officers took him to the jail.”
Sheriff Max Sanders said the man was booked into the jail and placed in a cell with another inmate.
“The nurse on our staff found him unresponsive the next day,” Sanders said. “He was transported to the hospital where he died.”
Sanders said the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation of the inmate’s death. “That’s standard protocol,” he said.
The sheriff said he sent a crew to the man’s home address in Cullman County but found nobody home.
“We’re still looking for relatives to notify them of his death,” Sanders said Thursday afternoon.
