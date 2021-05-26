MOULTON — Lawrence County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Bill Baker remembers the nervousness he experienced when he took the program’s reins 16 years ago.
“It scared me to death being in front of a bunch of bright-eyed kids,” Baker said. “The first six months here I was drowning on the job.”
On June 30, Baker, a retired chief warrant officer, will retire from his teaching position, but said he won’t forget the hundreds of cadets he’s helped shape into young men and women.
On Monday night, the school board approved the hiring of his replacement, Maj. Jason E. Hulsey, a contracting officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency at Redstone Arsenal.
Baker, 71, said taking over the program in 2005 from retired Col. Paul Hoekenga, was a big adjustment for him.
Having been stationed in Germany, and from Hawaii to North Carolina, Baker said the JROTC role quickly became a good fit for him. But it wasn’t without its bumps along the way.
“It allowed me to stay in uniform and be able to serve my country in a different way,” he said. “CWOs (chief warrant officers) are always training soldiers to be better. I was used to being in front of an older crowd.”
About six years ago, the Lawrence County High JROTC program was moved out of the deteriorating A.W. Todd Coliseum and moved into the campus career tech center. He said it cut the facility size and JROTC lost about 20% of its cadets, dropping enrollment from about 80 to 60.
Two years ago, the program was moved into a single classroom at the high school, which was an even bigger blow to the program, he said.
“It’s been a struggle being in the high school building,” he said. “We were in one classroom, a sardine can, with three storage areas across the school.” He said Principal Thomas Jones has since helped the program have a consolidated area.
Baker said JROTC aims for at least a 10% enrollment of the student body. The past two school years, impacted by pandemic issues, saw the JROTC enrollment drop to as low as 28. He said 47 cadets are enrolled for the fall at the school with an enrollment of about 600.
But the success stories are plentiful, too, Baker said.
“ROTC in high school gives a lot of kids a place to belong when they can’t find a place such as in athletics or scholars groups,” he said. “It makes them proud to be a part of a group other than just going to school. ... I’ve been like a surrogate dad to some of these kids. The stories of heartaches these kids brought to me, it was a major adjustment for me."
He recalled a female student who didn’t have a very stable home life. “She enrolled in ROTC and was an excellent student who just needed a chance,” he said. “She joined the Marines after high school and has been a success. JROTC is not commissioned to recruit soldiers. Its charter is to make better citizens. We don’t push them toward the military.”
Baker said he’s proud of expanding the awards ceremony, where all cadets are recognized, and having the program participate in homecoming, Christmas and Veterans Day parades.
He said Lawrence County JROTC will continue to flourish under Hulsey. “Maj. Hulsey is real energetic, and he’ll do well. He knows I’ll help him with transition,” he said.
New instructor
Teaching isn’t new to Hulsey, 45.
The native of Bear Creek taught in the Early Commission Program at Marion Military Institute from 2011 to 2013. “I’ve been removed from the daily grind (of teaching), and being at the high school level will be something new to me,” he said.
Hulsey said he wants to enhance cadets’ life skills and increase enrollment numbers.
“One of our goals is to increase our numbers (of cadets). Strength in numbers will mean more funding and more attention for the entire program,” he said.
He said he retires from 20 years of active duty in July.
Hulsey lives in Hartselle with his wife Amanda and their two children, Thomas, 16, and Ivy, 8.
“I considered a JROTC position years ago, but I know they are few and far between,” he said. “I wanted to stay in the area and this one came open. I’m excited about the opportunity.”
In other actions involving certified personnel, the school board:
• Accepted resignations of Jennifer Long, East Lawrence Elementary teacher, and Stephanie Cotner, Moulton Elementary teacher.
• Hired Amelia Elrod, East Lawrence Middle/Elementary teacher; Sharon Smith, countywide gifted alternative route; Katie Burden and Jonlee Sasser, countywide special education teachers; Jamie Pothier, Lawrence County High science teacher; Lyndsay Heatherly, Speake Elementary teacher; Sequoyah Brown, countywide Pre-K teacher; Jessa Riddle, East Lawrence Elementary teacher; Ashton Easterwood, East Lawrence Middle/Elementary teacher; Prentice Thomas, R.A. Hubbard science teacher; Juliana Markham, Hatton High agriscience teacher; Melody Hagood, Hatton Elementary teacher; Whitney King, Hatton Elementary physical education teacher; Katy McDonald, Speake Elementary teacher; Jimmy Johnson, R.A. Hubbard/Hazlewood Elementary music teacher/band director; Gregory Arnold, Hatton High physical education teacher; Michael Bailey, Hatton High math teacher; Erica Fields, Moulton Middle/Elementary teacher; Bailee Hathorn, Moulton Middle/Elementary teacher; Hayden Lovelady, Moulton Middle social science teacher; and Magan Parker, Mackenzie Page and Kina McCormick, Moulton Elementary teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.