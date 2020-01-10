MOULTON — Two companies new to Lawrence County, including a Tier-1 automotive supplier, will bring in about 78 jobs and locate plants in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park in Trinity, the county's Industrial Development Board announced Thursday.
CCI Manufacturing USA Corp., based out of Japan, will hire 28 workers and produce automotive fluids such as engine coolant and brake fluid, said IDB President and CEO Tabitha Pace. The company said it is expanding its U.S. operations with a $21.5 million investment in Lawrence County that will include a rail-served facility.
The company also has facilities in Illinois, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.
Progressive Pipe Fabricators is building an 82,000-square-foot facility to provide custom fire protection services, including fire sprinkler systems, and will service the southern United States, according to a statement from the company. It will employ about 50 workers.
The company said it expects to be operational by July 1.
Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Progressive Pipe is a division of Shambaugh & Son L.P., which is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group Inc., and is the third-largest specialty contractor in the United States.
“Both were a competitive and very grinding journey to bring to Lawrence County,” said County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch. “I’m very proud of Tabitha and the IDB for seeing the two projects to the very end.”
Pace said the IDB gave the two companies tax abatements of all state and local non-educational property taxes for 10 years. Non-educational construction related sales and use taxes also will be abated.
“We are excited to welcome CCI and Progressive Pipe Fabricators to Lawrence County,” she said. “Our team worked extremely hard in the past year to make this project a reality.”
The Lawrence County economy took a major hit when International Paper closed its Courtland mill in March 2014, taking 1,100 jobs with it, and has been trying to recover since.
Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed Thursday's news for Lawrence County in a statement. “CCI Manufacturing’s decision to invest in a new facility in Lawrence County will provide an economic spark for the area and new jobs for Alabama citizens,” she said. “I’m certain that CCI will discover that Alabama offers the kind of business environment that allows companies to grow and thrive.”
Dan Aloia, CCI's vice president, said his company is dedicated to the local community and the economy of Lawrence County.
Rob Vincent, chief operating officer for Progressive Pipe owner Shambaugh, said in a statement, “Our state-of-the-art fabrication facility will be a tightly controlled environment, which will help us produce an even higher quality product and more efficient processes.”
The two companies will join Nucor Tubular and Jack Daniel's Cooperage already in Mallard Fox West.
County leaders are trying to lure more automotive suppliers serving the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA megaplant under construction in Limestone County. The Mazda Toyota plant is expected to hire 4,000 employees by 2021.
