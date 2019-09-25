MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library has added newspaper.com Southeast collection database to its services.
Library Director Rex Bain said the Southeast collection contains about 1,900 newspapers from the 1700s to 2000s and is immediately available to library patrons. He said the database is made possible through a Tennessee Valley Authority community development grant issued in August.
“Due to licensing restrictions from newspapers.com, the database is only accessible at the Lawrence County Public Library,” Bain said in a written release. He said the database is licensed for one year and the continuing availability of the database will depend on patron usage and adequate funding.
