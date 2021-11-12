MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library will be closed for about three weeks during the upcoming holidays, the library director said.

Rex Bain said the library will be closed Nov. 22 through Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holidays and reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 29.

Near Christmas, the library will be closed from Dec. 20 through Dec. 31 and reopen at 10 a.m. Jan. 3.

Bain said the digital library through Camellia.Net will remain open 24/7.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

