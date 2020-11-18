MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library will be closed beginning Monday until 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30 for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Rex Bain, the library’s executive director.
During the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the library will be closed from Dec. 21 until 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.
“Our digital library through Camellia.net will remain open 24/7,” Bain said. He said patrons will need to set up a Camellia account at the library.
He added the book drop will be locked during the closures to prevent damages. “No fines will accrue the weeks the library is closed during the holidays,” he said.
Bain said financial budget restraints continues to curtail the library’s hours and services.
